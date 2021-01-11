Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Trump seeks scrutiny of Chinese funding at U.S. schools

Statue of Confucius on the campus of George Mason University in Virginia. Photo: Robert Knopes/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Trump administration is trying to push through a last-minute policy to heighten scrutiny of Chinese government funding in American education, according to multiple administration officials familiar with the rule.

Why it matters: China's influence in U.S. classrooms — particularly through Confucius Institutes — has long concerned Republicans. The outgoing administration has been particularly outspoken, labeling them Chinese foreign missions last summer.

  • Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged universities to take seriously concerns of China's influence through funding and student programs and has called for Confucius Institutes to close.
  • The institutes teach Chinese language and culture classes on U.S. campuses. They have caused alarm because they are funded and staffed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, and in numerous cases they have censored curricula and events.

What to watch: The rule would require colleges and K-12 schools that are certified to have foreign exchange programs to disclose any contracts, partnerships or financial transactions from Confucius Institutes or Classrooms (the Confucius Institute offshoot for primary and secondary schools).

  • The rule would also apply to any other cultural institutes or student groups, such as Chinese Students and Scholars Associations, that are funded directly or indirectly by China, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.
  • If schools fail to report the information, Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification would be denied.

Between the lines: A report from the Senate’s Permanent Select Committee on Investigations found that nearly 70% of schools receiving more than $250,000 from organizations related to the Chinese government did not report the funding as legally required.

  • "This lack of reporting makes it impossible for the U.S. government to discern the level of potential influence of China on the U.S. educational system," according to a senior DHS official.

Be smart: It is not certain the rule will reach the Federal Register before Biden takes office a week from Wednesday, but officials are pushing to get it done in time, the sources said.

  • Once published in the register, the new rule would go into effect immediately as an interim final rule. The Biden administration would have the opportunity to easily undo it, should it decide to do so.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.

Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
Updated 49 mins ago - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Here is a running list:

Go deeper (5 min. read)Arrow