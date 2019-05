Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.) became the 3rd House Republican on Thursday to block a $19.1 billion natural disaster aid package from landing on President Trump's desk, reports NBC News.

Details: Rose says he blocked the aid package because it doesn't address the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border, per NBC. Rep. Chip Roy (R -Texas) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) previously blocked the aid package for the same reason as Rose.