Rep. Chip Roy (R -Texas) voted on Friday to block a $19.1 billion aid package for areas affected by natural disasters over the last 2 years, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This last-minute agreement, forged on Thursday night after months of tense negotiations, aims to provide about $900 million for Puerto Rico and reduce the risk of future floods and hurricanes in the U.S. Historic flooding and extreme weather have ransacked the Central U.S. over the past several months.