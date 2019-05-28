Second Republican blocks $19.1 billion natural disaster aid package

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) objected Tuesday to the $19.1 billion aid package for areas affected by natural disasters over the last two years, becoming the second Republican to use unanimous consent to singlehandedly object to the bill's passage.

Why it matters: The package — negotiated over the past few months between congressional Democrats and Republicans — aims to provide about $900 million for Puerto Rico and reduce the risk of future floods and hurricanes in the U.S. Historic flooding and extreme weather have slammed the central U.S. over that period.