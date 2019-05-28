Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Stories

Second Republican blocks $19.1 billion natural disaster aid package

In this image, Massie stands and speaks outside in a suit.
Rep. Thomas Massie. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) objected Tuesday to the $19.1 billion aid package for areas affected by natural disasters over the last two years, becoming the second Republican to use unanimous consent to singlehandedly object to the bill's passage.

Why it matters: The package — negotiated over the past few months between congressional Democrats and Republicans — aims to provide about $900 million for Puerto Rico and reduce the risk of future floods and hurricanes in the U.S. Historic flooding and extreme weather have slammed the central U.S. over that period.

What to watch: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Democrats will try to pass the aid package during the next pro forma session on Thursday, though it could once again be blocked by a single Republican vote at that time. The full House will not be in session again until June 3.

Go deeper: $19.1 billion natural disaster aid package blocked by 1 vote

Disaster relief