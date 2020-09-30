17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House affirms peaceful transfer of power, except for 5 Republicans

Rep. Matt Gaetz during a House hearing in July on Capitol Hill. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

The House voted 397-5 Tuesday to adopt a resolution in support of a peaceful transfer of power after President Trump last week refused to commit to it if he loses the election to Joe Biden.

The big picture: Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Steve King, Thomas Massie and Clay Higgins voted against the bipartisan measure, authored by Rep. Eric Swalwell. A similar measure passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

What they're saying: "This resolution is a way for Democrats to attack the president and disguise the fact that they will refuse to accept the election results unless they win," Trump ally Gaetz said.

  • "Professional loser Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden that he should not concede, and I'm quoting, 'under any circumstances.'"

Context: Clinton said in August she believes the only way Trump could win re-election is "by either suppressing or stopping voting, or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the strong guy."

  • "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said, per NBC News.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from Gaetz and further context.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondJonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Progressives bide time for a Biden victory

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Progressive Democrats want to beat President Trump so badly that they're tabling their apathy about Joe Biden — organizing hard to get him into office, only to fight him once elected.

Why it matters: That's a big difference from 2016, when progressives’ displeasure with Hillary Clinton depressed turnout and helped deliver the White House to Trump.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow