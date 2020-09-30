House affirms peaceful transfer of power, except for 5 Republicans

The House voted 397-5 Tuesday to adopt a resolution in support of a peaceful transfer of power after President Trump last week refused to commit to it if he loses the election to Joe Biden.

The big picture: Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Steve King, Thomas Massie and Clay Higgins voted against the bipartisan measure, authored by Rep. Eric Swalwell. A similar measure passed unanimously in the Senate last week.

What they're saying: "This resolution is a way for Democrats to attack the president and disguise the fact that they will refuse to accept the election results unless they win," Trump ally Gaetz said.

"Professional loser Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden that he should not concede, and I'm quoting, 'under any circumstances.'"

Context: Clinton said in August she believes the only way Trump could win re-election is "by either suppressing or stopping voting, or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the strong guy."

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said, per NBC News.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from Gaetz and further context.