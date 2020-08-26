RNC chairwoman chides Hillary Clinton for advising Biden to not concede election results

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday called for "an uproar from Democrat media" after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton publicly advised presidential candidate Joe Biden to not concede the election "under any circumstances."

What she's saying: During an Axios virtual event, McDaniel said: "I think there should be an uproar from the Democrat media that attacks Donald Trump anytime he says anything about mail-in voting. If I had said that the president shouldn't accept the results of an election, it would be wall to wall coverage."

"Hillary Clinton is the one who accused then-candidate Trump of being someone who'd refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. She cautioned against the refusal of a peaceful transfer of power. And here she is advocating for chaos in our democracy."

The other side: Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, said, "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," per NBC News.

Clinton also said she believes the only way Trump could win re-election is "by either suppressing or stopping voting, or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the strong guy."

She urged voters "to stand up against all these threats that Trump is going to gin up to scare people.”

Yes, but: Trump has previously declined to answer when asked if he would accept the election results if he loses to Biden in November.

Trump said, "I have to see. I'm not just going to say yes. I'm not going to say no."

He gave a similar answer in 2016 when he was running against Clinton, but he wasn't the incumbent at that time.

