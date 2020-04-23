36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill

Alayna Treene

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol wearing a scarf as a face covering. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for testing.

The big picture: Members of Congress returned to Washington for the vote today, which took place in nine different waves to limit the number of people on the floor at one time. The legislation, which was passed Tuesday by the Senate, will now head to the desk of President Trump, who is expected to sign into law immediately.

  • Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) were the five "no" votes.
  • Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voted "present."

Details: The vast majority of the funds — $310 billion — is for replenishing the PPP, which dried up last week. Roughly $60 billion of that total will be allocated to small lenders and community banks. The rest includes:

What's next: Once the bill is signed into law, the focus among the House and Senate will be how fast that money gets out the door.

  • Conversations over a much larger phase 4 deal are also underway, but there is division over what that bill should look like.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated that, unlike the interim bill, any new stimulus measure must be negotiated in person.
  • He's also thrown cold water on the push to deliver more funding to state and local governments — a top Democratic demand — instead saying they should file for bankruptcy protection if needed.
  • Meanwhile, Democrats have laid out several other priorities for a phase 4 bill, including more funding for rental assistance, election integrity, a Heroes’ fund, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP managed to get $342.3 billion to small businesses (including Axios) in the space of just a few weeks. Most of that money will go straight into paychecks, keeping Americans employed, and there's another $322 billion where that came from. But, the program was underfunded.

Dion Rabouin

High unemployment could be here for a while

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Unemployment is likely to hit levels not seen since the Great Depression and remain elevated, economists warn, weakening the U.S. economy and making a V-shaped recovery increasingly doubtful.

Why it matters: That will be true even if states allow businesses to reopen sooner than expected, as surveys show most Americans aren't ready to go back to their normal routines.

