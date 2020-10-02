54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill

Photo: Tom Williams / Getty Images

The House passed Democrats' revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 214-207 on Thursday as 11th-hour negotiations between leaders for a bipartisan deal are gaining momentum.

Why it matters: The legislation, a slimmed down version of the House's initial $3.4 trillion HEROES Act, is Democrats' last ditch effort to strike a stimulus deal with the White House and Senate Republicans before Election Day, though many lawmakers admit they think the legislation has little chance of becoming law.

What's in the bill: The proposal would ...

  • Restore weekly enhanced unemployment benefits to $600.
  • Extend the small business Paycheck Protection Program, which expired in early August.
  • Allocate $28 billion for a vaccine, and $2 billion for more personal protective equipment for industries significantly impacted by COVID.
  • Increase federal spending on Medicaid.
  • Expand the employee retention tax credit.
  • Provide $436 billion for state and local governments and a 15% increase in food-stamp benefits.
  • Provide another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.
  • Increase funding for schools, airlines workers and COVID testing.

What's next: The Senate is unlikely to move on the bill while bipartisan talks between Congress and the White House continue, and few on Capitol Hill are optimistic discussions will be fruitful.

Go deeper: House prepares to pass revised COVID relief bill as White House talks hit roadblock

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Sep 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer joined by other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, unveils the March to Common Ground proposal, Sept. 15. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of 50 House members known as the Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday amid frustration with congressional and White House leaders for failing to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans.

Why it matters: The legislation, which is widely viewed as unpassable, is a last-ditch effort by centrist lawmakers to force party leaders back to the negotiating table before the November election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines begin mass layoffs while clinging to hope for federal aid

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

American Airlines and United Airlines said they will begin furloughing 32,000 employees Thursday, as federal aid that propped up the industry during the pandemic expires, with no deal in sight for an extension.

Why it matters: As many as 50,000 workers across the industry face immediate job losses unless lawmakers and the White House can agree on a broader pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate passes bill funding government through December

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Where it stands: The legislation will avert a government shutdown before funding expires Wednesday night and before the Nov. 3 election. The House passed the same measure last week by a vote of 359-57 after House Democrats and the Trump administration agreed on the resolution.

  • Both sides agreed early in negotiations that the bill should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning each party would only make small changes to existing funding levels so the measure would pass through both chambers quickly, Axios' Alayna Treene reported last week. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!