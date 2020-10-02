House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill

The House passed Democrats' revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 214-207 on Thursday as 11th-hour negotiations between leaders for a bipartisan deal are gaining momentum.

Why it matters: The legislation, a slimmed down version of the House's initial $3.4 trillion HEROES Act, is Democrats' last ditch effort to strike a stimulus deal with the White House and Senate Republicans before Election Day, though many lawmakers admit they think the legislation has little chance of becoming law.

What's in the bill: The proposal would ...

Restore weekly enhanced unemployment benefits to $600.

Extend the small business Paycheck Protection Program, which expired in early August.

Allocate $28 billion for a vaccine, and $2 billion for more personal protective equipment for industries significantly impacted by COVID.

Increase federal spending on Medicaid.

Expand the employee retention tax credit.

Provide $436 billion for state and local governments and a 15% increase in food-stamp benefits.

Provide another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.

Increase funding for schools, airlines workers and COVID testing.

What's next: The Senate is unlikely to move on the bill while bipartisan talks between Congress and the White House continue, and few on Capitol Hill are optimistic discussions will be fruitful.

