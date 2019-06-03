Context: In April, the committee issued 3 subpoenas related to its investigation of the citizenship question, a controversy that has now been taken up by the Supreme Court. The Justice Department has blocked Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Gore from testifying, citing the committee's refusal to allow a DOJ lawyer to be present in the same room during Gore's deposition

The big picture: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross touched off a firestorm last year when he announced the addition of the citizenship question. He told lawmakers that he acted solely at the request of the Justice Department to enhance the Voting Rights Act, but critics say the question is intended to influence the allocation of congressional seats across the country.

Court documents filed last week revealed that a study conducted by now-deceased GOP gerrymandering strategist Thomas Hofeller concluded that adding a citizenship question would "clearly be a disadvantage to the Democrats" and "advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites."

Hofeller, who died last month, went on to help write a draft Justice Department letter that argued the question was essential to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act — the same argument that Ross has used.

What's next: Chairman Elijah Cummings informed Barr and Ross that they would have until Thursday "to produce unredacted copies of the documents they are withholding in order to avoid a contempt vote."