The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Sept. 23 titled, "Presidential Corruption: Emoluments and Profiting off the Presidency."

The big picture: The hearing is part of the committee's efforts to broaden its impeachment investigation of President Trump to include allegations of corruption that extend beyond the contents of the Mueller report. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced in August that the committee would specifically investigate Trump's proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, arguing that the president's "personal financial interests are clearly shaping decisions about official U.S. government activities."

