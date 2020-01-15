House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) would serve among the seven individuals tapped as the House's managers during the Senate's impeachment trial for President Trump.

Why it matters: The managers will present the House's case for impeachment to convince senators to convict the president for abusing his power and obstructing Congress, and ultimately remove him from office.