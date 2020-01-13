Two-thirds of Americans surveyed want former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, according to a Quinnipiac national poll of 1,562 voters released Monday.

Why it matters: Bolton, who is believed to have been a prolific note-taker with key insights into President Trump's decision-making on Ukraine, said earlier this month that he would be willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. Popular support for Bolton's testimony could put pressure on moderate Republican senators to vote to call him as a witness.