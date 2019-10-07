Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are considering a number of possible measures to protect the identity of the Ukraine whistleblower during their upcoming testimony, fearing possible reprisal from President Trump's allies in Congress, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine the credibility of the whistleblower whose allegations have helped set off an impeachment inquiry, suggesting on numerous occasions that the whistleblower is sort of a "spy" or partisan actor and claiming that he deserves to "meet" his accuser.