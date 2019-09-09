The House Judiciary Committee will vote on Thursday on a resolution that outlines the panel’s authority and scope in an expanding impeachment probe into President Trump, according to Politico.
Why it matters: Though House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has previously said the committee is engaged in "formal impeachment proceedings," the resolution marks the committee's first official acknowledgement that it is considering articles of impeachment. Up until now, the committee had been claiming in court filings that it requires certain materials for the purposes of impeachment, but had not defined the investigation in Congress.