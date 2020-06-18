39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats' police reform bill advances

Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond from Louisiana during a markup on the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020" on Wednesday in the House. Photo: Erin Scott-Pool via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee advanced on Wednesday night legislation on reforming policing practices in response to protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd.

The big picture: Per Axios' Alayna Treene, the Democrats' "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," which passed 24-14 along party lines, would be the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades. However, the bill is unlikely to pass as it stands in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Republicans have drafted their own bill.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Alayna Treene
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 8,329,221 — Total deaths: 448,474 — Total recoveries — 4,056,742Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,162,851 — Total deaths: 117,713 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. Public health: Americans are having less sex, and COVID-19 will accelerate that trend How to save nursing homes from turning into death traps for the elderly Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave."
  4. Business: Rep. Jennifer Wexton pushes for PPP transparencyPPP failed to get money where it was most needed.
  5. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
  6. World: Beijing slashes 60% of flights amid new outbreak.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ applies for emergency restraining order against John Bolton

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department applied for an emergency temporary restraining order against former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday, in an attempt to block the publication of his tell-all book and what the agency identifies as classified information.

Driving the news: Significant excerpts from Bolton's book were published by the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

