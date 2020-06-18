House Democrats' police reform bill advances

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee advanced on Wednesday night legislation on reforming policing practices in response to protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd.

The big picture: Per Axios' Alayna Treene, the Democrats' "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," which passed 24-14 along party lines, would be the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades. However, the bill is unlikely to pass as it stands in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Republicans have drafted their own bill.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.