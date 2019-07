Building a daunting moat around the the House Democratic majority, each of the 62 freshmen Democrats has raised more than their top opponent, AP's Alan Fram reports.

Why it matters: It's also true for all 31 Democrats from districts President Trump won in 2016. And for all 39 Democrats who flipped Republican-held seats last November. Those seats are the key GOP pathway to retaking the House.

