There are 36 Senate seats up for election in 2020 — including a special election in Arizona — many of which are expected to be brutally competitive as Democrats vie for control of the Senate.
Quick take: The Senate is currently made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 independents who caucus with the Democrats. Dems must win 3 or 4 seats to take control of the Senate — 3 if the new vice president is a Democrat and 4 if not.
- Some of the fiercest races will come from Virginia, North Carolina and New Hampshire, according to a late 2018 analysis from FiveThirtyEight.
- Republican senators representing left-leaning states — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) — are considered among the Democrats’ clearest 2020 targets.
- As Democrats from Trump-won states, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) are also vulnerable.
Driving the news: 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced that she would not be vying for a Georgia Senate seat in 2020. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) announced in late August he will resign, making both Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia.
Republicans:
- Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
- Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) — Alexander announced he is retiring in 2020
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.)
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
- Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)
- Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
- Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mt.)
- Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) — Enzi announced he is retiring in 2020
- Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
- Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)
- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
- Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.)
- Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)
- Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.)
- Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho)
- Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) — Roberts is retiring in 2020
- Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S. D.)
- Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)
- Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) — Isakson is retiring in 2019
- Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.)
Democrats:
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — Booker is running for president in 2020
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
- Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)
- Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.)
- Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
- Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
- Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.)
- Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.)
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)
- Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)
- Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) — Udall announced he is retiring in 2020
- Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
