House to hold contempt vote for AG Bill Barr, Don McGahn next week

The House is expected to vote on June 11 on whether to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday.
"The resolution will authorize the Judiciary Committee to pursue civil action to seek enforcement of its subpoenas in federal court. It also authorizes House Committees that have issued subpoenas as part of their oversight and investigation responsibilities to seek civil enforcement of those subpoenas when they are ignored."