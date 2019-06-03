House to hold contempt vote for AG Bill Barr, Don McGahn next week

The big picture: The House Judiciary Committee authorized a contempt citation for Barr along party lines on May 8 for missing a deadline to turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report. Earlier Monday, the House Oversight Committee announced it would schedule a contempt vote for Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for an entirely different matter — the administration's refusal to cooperate with House Democrats' investigation into the Census citizenship question.

Top Democratic officials have hinted that they may package together a series of contempt citations for Trump officials in a single vote. Barr and McGahn will both be included, but it's unclear whether other officials who have rejected subpoenas — such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross — will be cited as well.

Assuming the contempt votes pass, House Democrats will take the officials to court in an effort to enforce the subpoenas.