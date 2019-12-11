Read DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's opening statement at FISA hearing

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz summarized his 400+ page report on the origins of the 2016 Russia investigations in an opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The big picture: Horowitz's investigation found serious irregularities and inaccuracies in the FBI's applications for court-approved surveillance of Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Ultimately, however, Horowitz did not find evidence that the Russia investigation was politically motivated and determined that it was adequately predicated — a conclusion that Attorney General Bill Barr disputes.