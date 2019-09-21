How Hope Hicks is doing in Hollywood

Shawn McCreesh spoke with entertainment execs and journalists who describe Hope Hicks, now Fox Corp. EVP and chief communications officer, "much the way the Washington press corps does: delightful and delightfully competent, for Graydon Carter's weekend newsletter Airmail.
"A year ago Hicks was at the white-hot center of the Free World, fielding calls from the New York Times and patching through heads of state. Now excitement comes in the form of tours of Century City back lots. Though not always. Familiars say she self-deprecatingly describes pariah status with certain Hollywood stars this way: 'No one on the cast of Modern Family wants to see me.'"— Shawn McCreesh writes about Hope Hicks