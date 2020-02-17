12 mins ago - World

Household basics are scarce in Hong Kong under coronavirus lockdown

Orion Rummler

A Hongkonger walks past empty supermarket shelves that were last stocked with toilet paper and paper towels. Photo: Miguel Candela / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A deliveryman in Hong Kong on Monday was robbed at knife point for toilet paper, as the city copes with ongoing shortages of basic household and cooking supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak, the New York Times reports.

What's happening: Some Hong Kong supermarkets began selling out of sanitary towels, frozen dumplings, cooking oil, bottled water, bread, shower gel, cleaning products and noodles in the first week of February, South China Morning Post reports, while canned goods started to run low.

  • Shoppers scouring for toilet paper at three different supermarkets in Sham Shui Po were turned away in early February, per the Morning Post.

Where it stands: Retailers say "there is no genuine shortage" of toilet paper and have dispelled rumors that mainland manufacturers would stop producing it, per the Times.

  • But, "bulk packs of toilet paper are snatched off supermarket shelves almost as soon as they are restocked."

The big picture: High-tech industrial parks in Shenzhen, one of China's manufacturing hubs, were not allowed to reopen until today, per the Washington Post. Businesses have been slow to restart, per the Wall Street Journal, as many workers are still stuck in their hometowns and factories remain idle.

  • Hong Kong has sealed most of its border with China but has avoided a complete shutdown, per the Post.

Rebecca Falconer

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike

Doctors register on Monday for the medical workers strike in support of closing the border with mainland China. Photo: Aidan Marzo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hong Kong reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning local time.

Why it matters: The second reported death outside of mainland China came as over 2,400 Hong Kong medical workers went on strike to demand authorities fully close the border with mainland China to stop the spread of the virus, per the South China Morning Post.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 4, 2020 - Health
Axios

Coronavirus cases rise as 14 American evacuees infected

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's NHC; Note: China refers to mainland China and the Diamond Princess is the cruise ship offshore Yokohama, Japan. Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

14 Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus before being flown in a "specialist containment" on a plane repatriating U.S. citizens back home, the U.S. government said early Monday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,775 people and infected more than 70,000 others. Most cases and all but five of the deaths have occurred in mainland China.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus fears start to weigh on global business, stock markets

Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Worry about the Wuhan coronavirus is beginning to have a serious effect on business as new cases are discovered worldwide and China ramps up efforts to contain its spread.

What's happening: China extended its Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 2 from Jan. 30, to help deal with the outbreak, as the country's death toll rose to 80 and the number of confirmed cases reached upwards of 2,700.

Go deeperArrowJan 27, 2020