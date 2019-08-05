Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said Monday massive demonstrations are challenging China’s sovereignty, as city-wide strikes caused transport chaos, leading to the cancellation of more than 200 flights, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Protesters attempting to interrupt Hong Kong's subway system kept train doors from closing during morning rush hour, according to the Wall Street Journal, which notes the train service’s website stated more than 6 lines were suspended. A third of air traffic controllers have joined the strike, according to RTHK.

