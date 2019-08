Tens of thousands of Hongkongers faced tear gas and police beatings on Saturday in the city's ninth consecutive weekend of pro-democracy protests.

What's changed: Thousands of Hong Kong civil servants joined more than 40,000 protestors — a number provided by organizers — to demonstrate against the government on Friday. They violated Hong Kong's Civil Service Code, which calls for "total loyalty" to the Chief Executive and the government, by demanding that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam step down.