Hong Kong police warn protesters after tens of thousands defy ban
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters defied a police ban on a mass rally to march through central Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon local time, Bloomberg reports.
Details: Hong Kong police tweeted a warning to protesters to "stop their illegal acts and leave the scene immediately" as they warned they were launching a crackdown.
The officers are now conducting a dispersal operation with the use of tear gas. Members of the public are advised to avoid travelling to Central and Admiralty."
The big picture: Department stores in the tourist hub of the Causeway Bay shopping district closed their shutters in case of a return to the violent clashes of past weekends, Reuters notes.
Earlier, hundreds of Hong Kongers sang and chanted "God Save the Queen" outside the British Consulate, calling on the United Kingdom to ensure China honors the territory’s freedoms enjoyed since the former U.K. colony was returned to the Chinese government in 1997.
