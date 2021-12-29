Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hong Kong police arrest 6 people after Stand News raid

Rebecca Falconer

Patrick Lam, acting editor-in-chief of Stand News (C) is escorted by officers with the Hong Kong Police Force's national security department during a raid of the media outlet's offices in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hong Kong police said Wednesday they arrested six people at Stand News for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications" after over 200 national security officers raided the online pro-democracy news outlet.

Why it matters: It's the latest blow to free speech, independent journalism and the democracy movement in Hong Kong since China's government passed a draconian national security law last year, which has encroached on its autonomy that had seen it flourish as a global financial hub.

The big picture: Hong Kong Police said in a statement the officers had a warrant authorizing them to "search and seize relevant journalistic materials."

  • Hong Kong national security police officers had arrested "six senior staff members or former senior staff members," according to the statement.
  • Among those arrested were Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng, both former Stand News board members, and the outlet's deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan was taken away for questioning, the South China Morning Post notes.

What they're saying: Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera the arrests had "nothing to do with" sedition.

  • "They are pure retribution by the Chinese government, which seeks to eradicate the free media in Hong Kong documenting Beijing’s abusive conduct," Richardson added.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) died at 82 Tuesday "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid announced.

The big picture: The influential politician was Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and served in Congress for more than three decades. Both President Biden and former President Obama said Reid was a "great" Senate leader.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

John Madden. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

John Madden, the legendary football coach and broadcaster, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, the NFL announced. He was 85.

The big picture: Madden was a Super Bowl-winning coach, renowned football analyst for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC and the face of Madden NFL, a video game which he endorsed and helped create.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks
  2. Politics: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity, Biden says
  3. NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost
  5. World: India authorizes 2 COVID vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow