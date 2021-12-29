Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Patrick Lam, acting editor-in-chief of Stand News (C) is escorted by officers with the Hong Kong Police Force's national security department during a raid of the media outlet's offices in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hong Kong police said Wednesday they arrested six people at Stand News for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications" after over 200 national security officers raided the online pro-democracy news outlet.
Why it matters: It's the latest blow to free speech, independent journalism and the democracy movement in Hong Kong since China's government passed a draconian national security law last year, which has encroached on its autonomy that had seen it flourish as a global financial hub.
- Stand News is the most prominent pro-democracy outlet still operating in Hong Kong now imprisoned tycoon and activist Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily has shut down after its assets were frozen under last June, per Reuters.
The big picture: Hong Kong Police said in a statement the officers had a warrant authorizing them to "search and seize relevant journalistic materials."
- Hong Kong national security police officers had arrested "six senior staff members or former senior staff members," according to the statement.
- Among those arrested were Stand News acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng, both former Stand News board members, and the outlet's deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan was taken away for questioning, the South China Morning Post notes.
What they're saying: Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera the arrests had "nothing to do with" sedition.
- "They are pure retribution by the Chinese government, which seeks to eradicate the free media in Hong Kong documenting Beijing’s abusive conduct," Richardson added.