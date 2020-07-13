45 mins ago - Health

Hong Kong Disneyland to close again due to coronavirus surge

Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday announced that it would close again on July 15, after reopening last month from a coronavirus-driven shutdown that began in January.

The state of play: Hong Kong authorities ordered it to close after the city reported 38 new infections on Friday. Comparatively, Orlando's Walt Disney World reopened Saturday even as the state reported over 15,000 new cases in a single day over the weekend.

The big picture: Hong Kong authorities also announced that schools and movie theaters must shut down amid the surge of cases.

  • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the maximum size of public gatherings will decrease from 50 people to four — and dine-in services at restaurants will be banned after 6pm, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Entertainment executives have been looking to Hong Kong, as well as mainland China, to forecast how and when to safely reopen venues around the world.

  • It's an especially devastating signal to the U.S., which is experiencing a massive uptick in coronavirus cases nationwide, that the country's ambitions to open — and keep open — its entertainment venues as planned this summer may not be possible.

NYC reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since pandemic hit

New York City health officials reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first death was recorded on March 11, according to NBC New York.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York successfully flattened its curve and has thus far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 12,970,605 — Total deaths: 570,220 — Total recoveries — 7,154,492Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,327,388— Total deaths: 135,295 — Total recoveries: 1,006,326 — Total tested: 40,282,176Map.
  3. Public health: WHO head: There will be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future.
  4. Politics: Mick Mulvaney: "We still have a testing problem in this country."
  5. World: Hong Kong Disneyland closing due to surge.
Health workers fear new shortages of protective equipment

Health care workers faced severe shortages of face masks, gowns and other protective equipment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and they're afraid it's happening again now.

Why it matters: Hospitals, nursing homes and physician clinics need this equipment to protect themselves and to avoid spreading infection. Supplies are already stretched thin, and will likely get thinner as the coronavirus and flu season converge in the fall.

