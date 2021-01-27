Sign up for our daily briefing

Everybody loves the hybrid workweek

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The longer people spend working from home, the more they're embracing the idea of a hybrid post-pandemic workplace.

Why it matters: Working from home a few days a week was once a fringe idea, and many managers would never have allowed it. Now it's the norm.

The big picture: That's the takeaway from Slack's latest Remote Employee Experience Index, which is part of its new Future Forum, provided first to Axios.

By the numbers: Slack surveyed 3,480 teleworkers across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan and Australia.

  • 63% like the hybrid working model, 20% want to work from home full time, and just 12% want to go back to the office five days a week.
  • The hybrid hype is even stronger among younger workers. 82% of 25- to 34-year-olds in those countries prefer this mixed way of working.

Go deeper: Work-from-home is turning into work-from-anywhere

Kia Kokalitcheva
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Telework's tax mess

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As teleworkers flit from city to city, they're creating a huge tax mess.

Why it matters: Our tax laws aren't built for telecommuting, and this new way of working could have dire implications for city and state budgets.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wanted: New media bosses, everywhere

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Reuters, HuffPost and Wired are all looking for new editors. Soon, The New York Times will be too.

Why it matters: The new hires will reflect a new generation — one that's addicted to technology, demands accountability and expects diversity to be a priority.

