Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The longer people spend working from home, the more they're embracing the idea of a hybrid post-pandemic workplace.
Why it matters: Working from home a few days a week was once a fringe idea, and many managers would never have allowed it. Now it's the norm.
The big picture: That's the takeaway from Slack's latest Remote Employee Experience Index, which is part of its new Future Forum, provided first to Axios.
By the numbers: Slack surveyed 3,480 teleworkers across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan and Australia.
- 63% like the hybrid working model, 20% want to work from home full time, and just 12% want to go back to the office five days a week.
- The hybrid hype is even stronger among younger workers. 82% of 25- to 34-year-olds in those countries prefer this mixed way of working.
Go deeper: Work-from-home is turning into work-from-anywhere