The longer people spend working from home, the more they're embracing the idea of a hybrid post-pandemic workplace.

Why it matters: Working from home a few days a week was once a fringe idea, and many managers would never have allowed it. Now it's the norm.

The big picture: That's the takeaway from Slack's latest Remote Employee Experience Index, which is part of its new Future Forum, provided first to Axios.

By the numbers: Slack surveyed 3,480 teleworkers across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan and Australia.

63% like the hybrid working model, 20% want to work from home full time, and just 12% want to go back to the office five days a week.

The hybrid hype is even stronger among younger workers. 82% of 25- to 34-year-olds in those countries prefer this mixed way of working.

