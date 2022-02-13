Hollywood’s hometown Super Bowl

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hollywood’s hometown Super Bowl

Sara Fischer

Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — This year's Super Bowl, taking place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1993, has brought Hollywood back to life.

Why it matters: After two years of movie delays and muted award shows, Tinseltown was desperate for a comeback.

State of play: The game, taking place in the Los Angeles Rams’ brand new, state-of-the-art SoFi stadium, represents a coming out party for the city, which is planning to host the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, the Olympics in 2028 and possibly the World Cup in 2026.

The city's hometown team competing for the top title has added to the excitement.

  • The presence of big sports sponsors inspired entertainment executives to think of clever ways the two communities could come together.
  • "For CAA, this is a dream come true," one media executive joked, referring to the Creative Artists Agency, which represents roughly 2,000 athletes.
Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Driving the news: The week kicked off with a spattering of parties and events on Wednesday, followed by the annual NFL Honors Awards at SoFi stadium on Thursday and two days of flashy parties and concerts on Friday and Saturday.

  • A-listers desperate to get in on the action could be seen all over town, bopping between Super Bowl parties and exclusive lunches and dinners.
  • Star athletes like Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal hosted their own VIP parties and festivals with performances from Lil Wayne and Flo Rida.
  • Media and entertainment giants like Fanatics, DirecTV and Sports Illustrated hosted events with featured guests and celebrity performances, including Usher, Justin Bieber and the Chainsmokers.

COVID restrictions hardly held anyone back. Most of the big parties checked for proof of vaccination, but barely anyone wore masks, even when required.

  • The game marked Hollywood’s “Miami moment,” one entertainment executive commented. The unusually warm weather all week also added to a feeling of euphoria.

The big picture: The Super Bowl has created an opportunity for the city to attract East Coast executives and dealmakers who had been avoiding travel out West, thanks to the pandemic.

  • In a bid to show off the city's attractions, the LA Sports & Entertainment Commission — which is driving the city's push to become the sports capital of the country — hosted an exclusive, full-park event at Universal Studios Friday for the the more than 5,000 credentialed members of the press covering the Super Bowl.

What to watch: While the entertainment and sports worlds continue to collide, tech also looms large in LA.

  • SoFi stadium, which opened during the pandemic, is named after a fintech company. The Staples Center, home to the Los Angeles Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Sparks, was renamed Crypto.com Arena in November.

Go deeper: Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

A sign marking the Cherokee Nation's capitol in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members.

The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

Black women face structural racism in health care jobs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black women are more widely represented in health care than any other demographic group, yet they're concentrated in its lowest-wage and most hazardous jobs, according to a study published yesterday in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: The study was among several examining racism and health in Health Affairs released Monday in the medical journal's first issue devoted entirely to the topic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyZachary Basu
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tells Putin that Ukraine invasion would cause "irrevocable damage"

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine, President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday.

Driving the news: A senior administration official told reporters on a briefing call that the White House sensed "no fundamental change" in Russia's posture from the last several weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow