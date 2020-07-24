2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hollywood's lost summer

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: David Livingston/GC Images

Nearly five months after Hollywood first began to shutter, the prospect of a reopening of theaters and production sets still seems grim.

Why it matters: The entertainment industry was experiencing record theater revenues and explosive production demand prior to the coronavirus. Now, Hollywood's facing its biggest financial crisis ever.

Driving the news: Disney pulled its live action remake of "Mulan" from its release calendar Thursday, marking the fourth time the entertainment giant has delayed the movie's theatrical debut.

  • "Mulan," initially set to release on March 27, was pushed to July 24 and then again to August 21. Now, Disney says it doesn't know when the film will hit theaters.
  • "Star Wars" and "Avatar" sequels have also been delayed by a year, Disney said.
  • ”Tenet,” the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan film, was also pulled by Warner Bros. from its release schedule indefinitely after being delayed from its original July 17th debut date.

Be smart: With most Chinese theaters still shuttered, movie studios that were banking on lucrative global releases are stuck.

  • Before the pandemic, analysts expected "Mulan" to bring in at least $1 billion globally at the box office, with a large chunk of money coming from Chinese moviegoers.

The big picture: For most studios, being aligned with a streaming service has been a game-changer.

  • On an earnings call for Warner Bros. parent company AT&T, executives said that "Tenet" will debut in theaters, but alluded that other movies that have been delayed, like "Wonder Women," could go straight to streaming on AT&T's new service HBO Max if theaters don't open.

Theater chains have suffered tremendously from Hollywood's pandemic pause. Unlike big movie studios, which can delay releases or send movies to streaming if they need, theater chains like AMC, Regal and Cinemark are mostly beholden to health officials and studios to decide when and how they can reopen.

  • AMC said Thursday that it's pushing back reopening of most U.S. theaters until mid- to late-August. The company has faced enormous economic challenges during the outbreak. Last month, it signaled to investors that it may not survive the pandemic.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff are struggling to find work. Unions from the arts and entertainment industries have been lobbying lawmakers for months to help freelancers take advantage of earlier pandemic relief packages.

  • The television industry is also struggling to get summer production up and running in time to round out its fall TV schedule.

The bottom line: Hollywood is on track to face its worst-ever year at the box office since the 1970s. At the same time, television networks, despite record viewership, are facing steep advertising declines. The entire industry is feeling the weight of the crisis.

Sara Fischer
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

AMC postpones theater reopenings until August

Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor

AMC is pushing back reopening of most U.S. theaters until mid- to late-August, the exhibitor said Thursday.

Why it matters: AMC and its rivals have been putting off their reopenings further and further as major movie releases are delayed. Most are waiting to time reopenings with Warner Bros. "Tenet," which AT&T says will still debut in theaters, but after being pushed back many times, remains unclear as to when.

Sara Fischer
Jul 21, 2020 - Sports

The fall TV season looks doomed

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

TV's infamous fall lineup of new shows and series is going to look a lot different this year, thanks to paused production during the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertain future of sports.

Why it matters: With fewer dramas, scripted shows and sports, analysts expect more consumers to "cut the cord" or ditch expensive cable and satellite TV subscriptions. For live TV loyalists that chose to stick around, expect more news, animation, reality TV, live performances and documentaries.

Dion Rabouin
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment situation is really, really bad

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the first week of July, nearly 1.5 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits from the little-known Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Short-Term Compensation programs.

The state of play: For the week ending April 11, the first week for which data on the programs is available, PEUC and STC programs counted a little over 62,000 and 27,000 claimants each, respectively. That means both programs have seen approximately 15-fold increases in about three months' time.

