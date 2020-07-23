AMC postpones theater reopenings until August

AMC is pushing back reopening of most U.S. theaters until mid- to late-August, the exhibitor said Thursday.

Why it matters: AMC and its rivals have been putting off their reopenings further and further as major movie releases are delayed. Most are waiting to time reopenings with Warner Bros. "Tenet," which AT&T says will still debut in theaters, but after being pushed back many times, remains unclear as to when.

Between the lines: AMC has struggled throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. After pushback, AMC reversed its mask policy to say that face coverings will be required for patrons.

The big picture: Theater chains are under extraordinary business pressure to reopen. The business was already facing pressure from consumers flocking to streaming services. That has accelerated during the pandemic.