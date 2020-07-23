1 hour ago - Economy & Business

AMC postpones theater reopenings until August

Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor

AMC is pushing back reopening of most U.S. theaters until mid- to late-August, the exhibitor said Thursday.

Why it matters: AMC and its rivals have been putting off their reopenings further and further as major movie releases are delayed. Most are waiting to time reopenings with Warner Bros. "Tenet," which AT&T says will still debut in theaters, but after being pushed back many times, remains unclear as to when.

Between the lines: AMC has struggled throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. After pushback, AMC reversed its mask policy to say that face coverings will be required for patrons.

The big picture: Theater chains are under extraordinary business pressure to reopen. The business was already facing pressure from consumers flocking to streaming services. That has accelerated during the pandemic.

  • Internationally, "approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally," AMC said in its Thursday release.

Marisa Fernandez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

OIG to review "use of force" against protesters in Portland and D.C.

Federal officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators in Portland, Ore., on July 21. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday his office will launch an investigation into federal agents' "use of force" in Portland and the clearing of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., including the use of chemical agents.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in Portland against police use of force have continued in the city for more than 50 days. President Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats.

Axios
30 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Nurse Maritza Perez gives a COVID-19 test in Anaheim, California, in July 9. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data illustrates.

Why it matters: President Trump is pushing to reopen schools and return the U.S. economy to pre-pandemic normalcy. But infection numbers are rising and coronavirus hospitalizations have surged nationwide, adding to the pressure of a health care system that's been under immense strain for months. More than 143,000 Americans have died to date from COVID-19.

Alison Snyder
57 mins ago - Science

The confounding range of COVID-19 symptoms

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The wide-ranging symptoms and many manifestations of COVID-19 are complicating efforts to treat the disease and stop its spread.

The big picture: There are very few diseases that everyone experiences the same. But the patterns of disease with COVID-19 are unusual compared to other recent pandemics, and it could usher in a new framework for thinking about disease.

