AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters
Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images
AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.
Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.
- CEO Adam Aron told Variety in an interview published Thursday that the company wouldn't require masks because it "did not want to be drawn into a political controversy."
- But the company wrote in a news release Friday that it will require masks, even in states that don't require it, citing "an intense and immediate outcry from our customers."
- "The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests," it added.
The big picture: While theater chains, including AMC, have committed to enhanced safety and cleaning precautions, surveys show that consumers don't necessarily feel safe going to the movies quite yet.
- A recent study in Health Affairs indicated that some states' mandates for wearing masks in public may have prevented hundreds of thousands of cases.
The big picture: Theater chains are under extraordinary financial pressure to reopen around the country, where the coronavirus is spreading at different rates.
- AMC has been hit particularly hard by the crisis.
- Earlier this month, it signaled to investors that it may not survive the pandemic, saying in a government filing that "substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time."
