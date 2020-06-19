2 hours ago - Health

AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.

Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.

  • CEO Adam Aron told Variety in an interview published Thursday that the company wouldn't require masks because it "did not want to be drawn into a political controversy."
  • But the company wrote in a news release Friday that it will require masks, even in states that don't require it, citing "an intense and immediate outcry from our customers."
  • "The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests," it added.

The big picture: While theater chains, including AMC, have committed to enhanced safety and cleaning precautions, surveys show that consumers don't necessarily feel safe going to the movies quite yet.

  • AMC has been hit particularly hard by the crisis.
  • Earlier this month, it signaled to investors that it may not survive the pandemic, saying in a government filing that "substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time."

5 hours ago - Health

Schwarzenegger: Anyone who politicizes coronavirus masks is "an absolute moron"

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Thursday that anyone who politicizes mask-wearing as protection from coronavirus "is an absolute moron who can't read."

The big picture: His statement came just after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

Updated 1 hour ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Elected officials in several cities like Seattle and Washington, D.C., say they're poised to enter the second phase of their economy reopenings on Monday, which includes allowing customers to eat at restaurants with limited seating.

The big picture: Still, many cities are grappling with a rise in new cases each day, which can be attributed to both testing and infection increases.

10 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.