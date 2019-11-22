Hillary Clinton asks if Republicans will place Trump "above the law"

Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday to ask if congressional Republicans would hold President Trump to account at the close of two weeks of public impeachment hearings, stating that she believes he has committed "impeachable crimes."

"The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law."

The big picture: As recently as this month, Clinton refused to close the door on jumping into the 2020 presidential race. However, a key filing deadline has already passed in the early-voting state of New Hampshire.

