Highlights from ABC News' 30 hours with Trump

On North Korea

TRUMP: "Well, look, I put on sanctions. The sanctions are on. We've gotten our hostages back. We've gotten — the remains. And they continue to come back, the remains of our — our great heroes from the past."

STEPHANOPOULOS: "Did they try to make you [the U.S.] pay for Otto Warmbier?"

TRUMP: Because I didn't know him at that time. That was a very different deal. But here's the bottom line. I ended it. We didn't pay. We never paid. What he did with other people in the State Department, that's irrelevant. And it might not be him. It might be his people. But we never paid for Otto. And I have great respect for Otto's parents. And what happened to Otto is horrible, horrible. But we never paid for Otto. And I will tell you I ended it. But that was before I knew him. I didn't know him at all. That was a long time ago now it seems.

"But a lot of things have happened. And there's been no nuclear testing. There's been essentially no testing whatsoever except for very short range. And that's something that a lot of nations test frankly, what he tested. I think we've made tremendous progress.

"Now, I will let you know if it goes the other way. And it can, and it can happen instantly. But we've done a very good job. George, prior to my getting here, nuclear testing all over the place. Moving mountains. I mean, moving-- this was serious nuclear stuff. There's nothing like that. You don't even hear about anything."



STEPHANOPOULOS: "Do you think he's still building nuclear weapons?"

TRUMP: "I don't know. I hope not. He promised me he wouldn't be. He promised ... me he wouldn't be testing. I think he'd like to meet again. And I think he likes me a lot. And I think-- you know, I think that we have a chance to do something."

On House Democrats

TRUMP: "I find Congress more difficult than frankly than many of the foreign leaders."

STEPHANOPOULOS: "Why is that?"

TRUMP: "Because they have their own views, you never know exactly but they have their own views and —"

STEPHANOPOULOS: "But that’s democracy, isn’t it?

TRUMP: "Yeah, I guess it is, but... And I… so many things like the border, the border should be done, George. The border... The Democrats should come in and 15 minutes to an hour we can have it all solved. It’s so simple."

