Hickenlooper pledges to expand women's contraception access

John Hickenlooper gestures during a panel discussion in California.
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Former Colorado Gov. and Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper unveiled in a Medium blog a new plan to expand access to long-acting, reversible contraception (LARC), such as Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), if elected.

Details: Hickenlooper said it'd be a national version of the one he introduced as Colorado governor. He'd subsidize costs for women who can't afford LARC, increasing Title X funding by $700 million, and repeal the Trump administration's federal family planning funding ban on groups like Planned Parenthood that offer abortions and abortion referrals.

