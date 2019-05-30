Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is positioning himself as a pragmatic, productive, drama-free moderate. He even weighed running on a joint ticket with former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich. On progressive policy proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, he said, "I reject the notion that it should become a litmus test of what it takes to be a good Democrat."
Key facts about John Hickenlooper:
- Current position: n/a — 2-term governor of Colorado until Jan. 8, 2019
- Age: 67
- Born: Narberth, Pennsylvania
- Undergraduate: Wesleyan University
- Date candidacy announced: March 4, 2019
- Previous roles: Governor of Colorado, mayor of Denver, restaurant and brewery owner, geologist
John Hickenlooper's stance on key issues:
- Gun control: Signed legislation to require background checks for all gun sales and a ban on high-capacity magazines.
- Health care: Created an Affordable Care Act exchange for Colorado and opted to expand Medicaid.
- Economy: Was known as a pro-business governor, working to slim down the state's regulatory environment. He also worked to bring companies to Denver, created an apprentice program for high schoolers and launched a website to retrain displaced workers.
- Marijuana: Once opposed to the idea of legalization in Colorado, he has come around to it.
- Medicare for All: Said he supports single-payer health care, advocating for the general idea rather than hastily hashing out a specific policy. He opposed a ballot measure to bring a publicly-financed health care system to Colorado.
- Green New Deal: Wrote an op-ed in March denouncing the proposal, arguing that while he supports the "concept" of sweeping resolution to fight climate change, the Green New Deal "sets unachievable goals" and would inflate the government.
- Reproductive rights: Hickenlooper unveiled in a Medium blog a new plan to expand access to long-acting, reversible contraception (LARC), such as Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), if elected.
Key criticisms of John Hickenlooper:
- Big change: Per the Denver Post: Some wonder "whether the cautious, consensus-building approach that has marked his governorship is too timid for the national stage."
- Moderation: Many feel moderation and nuance is not a winning formula for 2020 Democrats.
- Ethics complaint: Alleged to have violated Colorado rules by accepting free jet rides.
- Business-friendly: Pro-business agenda included being an outspoken supporter of the fracking industry.
1 fun thing about John Hickenlooper:
- He wrote in his memoir that when he was young he once tried to grow weed outside his bedroom window in Pennsylvania.
