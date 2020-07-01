44 mins ago - Health

HHS to facilitate "blitz" of coronavirus testing ahead of July 4

Drive-up COVID-19 testing. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Health and Human Services official Adm. Brett Giroir urged Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing heading into July 4 weekend as the agency coordinates a "blitz" of coronavirus testing for states and local areas experiencing outbreaks.

The big picture: Targeted testing for people 35 and under regardless if they are sick can help supplement data collected through contact tracing — a challenge public health agencies have had when outbreaks are not tied to one specific event, Giroir said on a press call Wednesday.

What's happening: HHS is looking to partner with several states including Texas, Florida and Louisiana to test in mid-size communities to identify cases in younger populations that may be unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

Yes, but: HHS's nationwide goal to conduct 13.7 million tests in July can only go so far when individuals do not practice social distancing or wear face coverings. "We cannot test our way out of this," Giroir said.

  • "If we don’t have the personal discipline and do the kinds of things that are known public health measures, we cannot test our way out of this. But it’s a combination of testing while we really reinforce the personal responsibility and behaviors that we’re depending on the under 35 crowd to really implement," he said.

Of note: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Monday that attendees at a July 3 event at Mount Rushmore where President Trump is set to speak will not be required to practice social distancing.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Anthony Fauci testified in front of a Senate committee Tuesday, stressing concerns about how the U.S. could soon see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day if the country doesn't turn the surge around.

Why it matters: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are in states that have hot spots — including Florida, California, Arizona and Texas — which confirmed on Tuesday a record 6,975 new cases in a single day, with 75,000 new cases reported in the state from June 8-29.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

10 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases skyrocketing among communities of color

Adapted from Coders Against Covid using The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins and U.S. Census data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Counties populated by larger numbers of people of color tend to have more coronavirus cases than those with higher shares of white people.

What we're watching: As the outbreak worsens throughout the South and the West, caseloads are growing fastest in counties with large communities of color.

