South Dakota governor: "We will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that attendees at a July 3 event at Mount Rushmore where President Trump is set to speak will not be required to practice social distancing.

What she's saying: "We will have a large event on July 3. We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing."

"We're asking them to come — be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this country," Noem added.

There have been over 6,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 deaths in South Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has come under fire for not taking precautions against the coronavirus at public events — and the president has been notably silent on whether or not Americans should wear masks.