43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Dakota governor: "We will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that attendees at a July 3 event at Mount Rushmore where President Trump is set to speak will not be required to practice social distancing.

What she's saying: "We will have a large event on July 3. We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing."

  • "We're asking them to come — be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this country," Noem added.
  • There have been over 6,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 deaths in South Dakota, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has come under fire for not taking precautions against the coronavirus at public events — and the president has been notably silent on whether or not Americans should wear masks.

  • Face masks and social distancing were optional at both Trump's Tulsa rally, where six campaign staffers tested positive for the virus, and another Arizona event attended by the president.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced plans Monday to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, as he warned the pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up."

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from the virus and over 10.3 million have tested positive worlwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "We must have no stigma about wearing masks"

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech on Monday that Americans must have "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

Why it matters: Results from months of Axios-Ipsos coronavirus polling revealed a stark partisan divide when it comes to wearing masks. In surveys conducted between May 8 and June 22, 65% of Democrats reported wearing a mask every time they leave home, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states announced on Monday that they're pausing the reopening of economies as cases continue to spike across the U.S. and a senior CDC official warns, "We are not even beginning to be over this."

By the numbers: Over 126,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.59 million Americans have tested positive from over 31 million tests. More than 705,200 have recovered from the virus.

