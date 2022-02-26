Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Put Frederick Douglass on a U.S. currency bill

Russell Contreras

Frederick Douglass. Photo: Kean Collection/Getty Images

Harvard historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. says it's time to put abolitionist and Black writer Frederick Douglass on a U.S. currency bill — after Harriet Tubman is added to the $20 bill.

The big picture: Black intellectuals and activists have been pressing for more images of Black Americans in U.S. currency, public spaces, and national parks in recent years.

Driving the news: Gates told Axios that Douglass has already far outlasted the political and historical moment in which he lived and remains essential to the nation today.

  • "Frederick Douglass has assumed his place not only as one of America’s great orators but also as one of the writers of the nineteenth century."
  • "Was Douglass sometimes conservative, by today’s political standards Absolutely! Was he sometimes radical? Of course, that goes without saying."

The intrigue: Gates made his remarks as he launched the 8th season of the PBS "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” series.

  • This season, the series, which looks at the family history of celebrities and political leaders, will examine the backgrounds of Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane.
  • Gates also was the executive producer of the recently released documentary on "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches," which is streaming on PBS.

The backstory: Born Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey and into slavery in 1818, Douglass taught himself to read after receiving some lessons from a white wife of a slaveholder.

  • He escaped bondage with the help of his future wife, Anna, by disguising himself as a sailor. After moving to New Bedford, Mass, the couple took the last name Douglass.
  • His first autobiography, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass," garnered international attention. He would go on to start his abolitionist newspaper, The North Star.

Reality check: It would take years, if not decades, to get Douglass on a U.S. currency bill as a commission would have to study it, design it, and introduce new anti-counterfeit measures for banking systems.

Between the lines: Tubman is scheduled to appear on a redesigned $20 bill scheduled for release in 2030.

  • A U.S. Treasury official told Axios that since a commission tasked with redesigning the $20 bill met in 2013 during the Obama Administration, the 2030 date has always been the target to test counterfeiting and safety protocols.
  • The 2030 date was set despite comments during the Trump administration that the Tubman bill would be delayed.

Details: 19th-century abolitionist Tubman was a well-known “conductor” on the Underground Railroad who led enslaved people to freedom.

  • She will replace Andrew Jackson, a slave owner and a president known for forcibly removing Native Americans through the "Trail of Tears."
  • Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios he strongly supports removing Jackson from the $20 bill.

Don't forget: Douglass was placed on the U.S. quarter in 2017 as part of the United States Mint's America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

  • Images on coins are determined by Congress, while those on bills go through a lengthy review by the Treasury and a special commission.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Displaced Ukrainians arrive in Poland. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Zelensky rejects U.S. offer to evacuate: "I need ammunition, not a ride"

Volodymyr Zelensky . Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained resolute on Saturday amid tense fighting in and around Kyiv. "I'm here. We are not putting down any arms. We will protect our country, because our weapons are our truth," he said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

The latest: The country's health ministry reported Saturday that at least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
10 hours ago - World

In photos: Ukraine receives outpouring of support from around the globe

Members of the Ukrainian community in Mexico protest outside the Russian Embassy in Mexico City. Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thousands of people around the world are coming out to show their support for Ukraine as Russia continues to bombard its cities.

The big picture: Rallies have been documented in countries ranging from Thailand and Greece to the former Soviet republic of Georgia and Russia itself. Many are calling on their governments to take stronger action against the Kremlin as tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes.

In photos (<1 min. read)Arrow

