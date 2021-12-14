Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-14

Cherokee leader wants Andrew Jackson taken off the $20 bill

The head of the Cherokee Nation believes Andrew Jackson's portrait should be stripped from the $20 bill and replaced by the late tribal leader Wilma Mankiller — justice, he says, for the former president's transgressions against Native Americans.

Driving the news: "We have a history and there are dark chapters, and we shouldn't forget them, but we have a bright future," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said during an interview for "Axios on HBO." "Part of that bright future is to reach back into our history, secure our rights, take them forward."

  • The 1835 Treaty of New Echota — signed by Jackson and ratified by the Senate — forced the Cherokee Nation to move from ancestral homelands in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to present-day Oklahoma.
  • Along the way, about a quarter of its population died along the so-called "Trail of Tears."

Why it matters: There's long been talk about finding a prominent woman besides suffragette Susan B. Anthony to feature on U.S. currency, and the Obama administration supported replacing Jackson with the portrait of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The same treaty Jackson signed called for appointing a non-voting House delegate to represent Native Americans. That effort also has been stalled for the past 180 years.

Kim Teehee, who's been picked to serve as that delegate, would represent the Cherokee Nation, but understands more than 500 tribes could want her to press for their issues. She sees merit in discussing returning the Black Hills — which include Mount Rushmore — to the Oglala Lakota.

  • "I think there's still some discussions that need to take place," Teehee said. "They feel that there was a great injustice and that they deserve their land back, and they are right to feel that way. I don't think anybody else can stand in their shoes and tell them that that's not the case."
  • "I am absolutely sympathetic to the history of the great Sioux Nation, but I would want to work with them directly."

Go deeper: Cherokee Nation wants its congressional delegate

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats suspend debt ceiling through midterms

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Democrats on Monday voted 50-49 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: This is the largest debt ceiling increase in recent history. The bill is now headed to the House, which will pass the measure a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House says Biden will sign Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The latest: White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed for the first time Tuesday that President Biden will sign the bill once it passes Congress. The House will vote on the bill on Tuesday afternoon and send it to the Senate for "swift action," according to a statement from Speaker Pelosi.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow