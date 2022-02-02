Why inflation hasn't hit health care the same way

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Why inflation hasn't hit health care the same way

Bob Herman
Expand chart
Data: Altarum; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Economy-wide inflation has outpaced health care inflation by a wide margin since last April, but Americans should expect health care prices to rise more soon.

The big picture: Companies can raise the prices of food, furniture and other commodities immediately. That's not how it works in health care, where prices are set by government programs or negotiated with private insurers in advance and are reflected in economic data later.

The state of play: Consumer prices are increasing faster than at any other point in the past 40 years.

  • Health care inflation, meanwhile, has hovered between 2-3% since the pandemic started.
  • More, cheap generic drugs have kept medical inflation in check, whereas hospital and doctor services have driven a majority of the higher prices.
  • Health care inflation trended higher than general inflation in 2020 due to things like federal subsidies and higher Medicare payments for COVID hospitalizations.

Between the lines: The things that are driving current inflation — labor shortages, supply chain problems and a golden opportunity for companies to boost profits — also exist in health care.

  • That's especially true for labor, as workers are burned out and calling in sick. Hospitals and other providers consequently have had to pay higher base wages and higher rates for travel nurses and other temporary staff.

What to watch: Medicare will release initial payment rates for 2023 in the spring and summer, and more importantly, some hospitals are signaling they will add higher costs and wages during their next round of negotiations with insurers.

  • "To be candid, that would not surprise me at all," Jennifer Mitzner, CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health in Texas, said at this year's JPMorgan Healthcare Conference when asked about inflation in rate negotiations. "I would imagine that's a conversation that's happening nationally."
  • These provider price hikes, along with the expectation that people will continue to get more care that was deferred during the pandemic, will likely lead to insurers raising premiums for 2023.

Yes, but: Don't expect future health care inflation rates to approach today's current rates, independent health care analyst Paul Hughes-Cromwick said.

  • The labor shortages are real, but hospitals and other providers also are under pressure to keep their already high costs under control.

Worth reminding: "There's a difference between price growth and price levels," said Corey Rhyan, a health economics analyst at nonprofit think tank Altarum.

  • Relatively lower inflation now or in the future does not mean health care prices "are necessarily low or reasonable," he said.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Putin moves closer to war

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Each new move Russian President Vladimir Putin makes has left U.S. officials more fearful he's preparing for a very real war.

Why it matters: A month of diplomatic talks has achieved nothing. Russia's alarming military buildup keeps growing. And in his first public comments about the spiraling tensions in over a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the West of goading Russia into a conflict over Ukraine.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

91 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 91 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and nearly six million on cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second winter storm in a week.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown

The HMAS Adelaide docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, last Thursday after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies in response to the January volcanic eruption and tsunami. Photo: POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defense Force via AP

Tonga locked down Wednesday after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nuku’alofa, the capital of the Pacific island nation that's still reeling from last month's deadly volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Why it matters: The country entered its first pandemic lockdown having only previously recorded one coronavirus infection. Communications have yet to be fully restored and businesses and homes still have no internet following the Jan. 15 disaster, per local newspaper Matangi Tonga.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow