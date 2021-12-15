Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Americans spent more than $4.1 trillion on health care in 2020, almost 10% higher than what was spent in 2019, according to new independent federal data. That's the fastest annual growth rate since 2002.
The big picture: The spike in spending was due almost entirely to the influx of federal funding that went toward stabilizing the health care system during the coronavirus pandemic.
Between the lines: The federal government subsidized health care in several new ways during the pandemic.
- Bailout funds and loans went to hospitals, doctors and nursing homes to help them weather the revenue they lost as people put off care.
- The development and rollout of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments came courtesy of the federal government.
- State Medicaid programs and Affordable Care Act plans were stabilized with extra funds to keep people enrolled throughout the pandemic.
- All of that federal funding didn't just keep the system afloat. It led to historically high profits for some of the biggest companies in the industry, and that trend has continued throughout 2021.
If you exclude those various subsidies and grants, the annual growth rate was 1.9% in 2020, actuaries told reporters.
- That's much lower than prior years, but it's still an increase in spending, even though the health care system was largely shut down for several months last year.
The bottom line: The U.S. has the most expensive health care system in the world, and the pandemic made it even more expensive.
What to watch: Preliminary data for 2021 suggests a lot more people returned to get care in hospitals, doctors' offices and other facilities, especially after vaccines were distributed widely.
- But the Omicron variant poses another threat, as many providers have said they are overwhelmed with COVID cases and postponing more types of care again.