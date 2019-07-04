Health care for undocumented migrants would be unusual

The New York Times has a smart piece that highlights two points about providing comprehensive health care to undocumented migrants: the United States would be an international outlier if it did so, and the idea is so new that there's no defined roadmap for how to do it.

Why it matters: Most of the Democratic presidential candidates have endorsed the idea, which shows how much the party's political views have changed since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. People in the country illegally can get emergency medical care, but not regular coverage, and the Times reports that experts haven't estimated how much an expansion of coverage would cost.

