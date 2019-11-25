42 people were "charged with disorderly conduct" after protesters delayed a football game between rivals Harvard and Yale Universities with an on-field sit-in to demand action from both schools on climate change and other issues, AP reported Sunday.

The big picture: Rachel Sadoff, a junior at Harvard and one of the protest organizers, told AP the demonstration was a success, with some 100 students leaving the stands to join the 150 organized protesters from both schools. "Law & Order" actor Sam Waterston, a Yale graduate, was among those arrested, per the Connecticut Post.

