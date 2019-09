Backdrop: The Friday for Future protests began in 2018 when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg went on strike from school in Sweden on Fridays. Since then, Thunberg has become the face of youth climate protests and advocacy.

In Germany: At least 500 protests are planned across Germany as German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to unveil a new climate protection package. Her government has been under increasing pressure to take action after a summer of heatwaves, per the Post.

Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

In Australia: The first wave of demonstrations started in Australia on Friday, with more than 300,000 protesters marching across more than 110 towns and cities, according to the School Strike 4 Climate. Protesters demanded no fossil fuels and 100% renewable energy.

Photo: Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In Indonesia: Students and protesters gathered to call for action against the fires that burned through nearly 800,000 acres around the country, per the Washington Post. The smoke is causing health problems, endangering wildlife and is spreading to nearby Malaysia.

Photo: Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In the United Kingdom: Thousands of protesters and students gathered across the country. Students staged a "die-in" in Belfast, Ireland, per BBC. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to speak with protesters in Westminster.

Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

