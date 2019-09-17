Former President Obama praised climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday after meeting with the 16-year-old during her visit to Washington, D.C., to lobby lawmakers on environmental issues.

Why it matters: Thunberg rose to prominence through weekly climate protests and prominent speaking roles at the UN Climate Change Summit in Poland and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

She started the Fridays for Future school climate strikes in August last year when she staged a solo protest outside the Swedish parliament. It's grown into a global movement. She'll lead a global climate strike this Friday ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit 3 days later, which she'll address.

The big picture: Thunberg also met with Green New Deal co-sponsor Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) at Congress. Markey tweeted that he was "proud" to join the join young climate activists.

"By failing to take meaningful action on climate, our leaders failed the young people of the world," he said. "A generation of leaders owes our youngest generations an apology & a commitment to finally take the bold action we’ve failed to achieve."