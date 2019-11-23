Protesters delay Harvard-Yale football game with sit-in, "OK boomer" chants

Protesters stormed the field at a rivalry football game on Saturday between Harvard and Yale Universities, chanting phrases like "OK boomer," and demanding that both schools divest from fossil fuel companies, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: Players from the two teams took part in the game-day demonstration by wearing orange wristbands, the Post notes. Most of the protesters left after 1.5 hours, per the AP, but those who remained on the field were arrested.