Politics & Policy

Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden

Ursula Perano

Reid and Biden together in 2016. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, just one day before the vital Super Tuesday contests.

Why it matters: The endorsement isn't a huge surprise, as Reid is widely considered a member of the Democratic establishment. However, Reid worked closely with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the Obama administration to boost consumer protections, and Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign is run by former Reid aide Faiz Shakir.

  • Reid wanted Hillary Clinton to pick Warren as her running mate in 2016 and urged Warren to run for president in 2020, NBC News reports.
  • He is also viewed as a kingmaker in his home state of Nevada, whose caucuses Sanders won in sweeping fashion last month.

The big picture: Reid's endorsement comes the same day that Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the 2020 race to endorse Biden. Moderate Democrats have been increasingly coalescing around Biden in an apparent effort to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders from securing the nomination.

What they're saying:

"Joe Biden's strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump's amorality, corruption and utter incompetence. Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump's disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump's dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion."
— Harry Reid said in a statement

Rebecca Falconer

Harry Reid calls for the Democratic Party to end caucuses

Harry Reid after voting in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said in a statement to news outlets Sunday "it's time for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere" and ditch the caucus system.

Why it matters: Reid remains the functional head of the Nevada Democrats. He's also "responsible for Nevada's caucuses occupying the third slot on the Democrats’ presidential nominating calendar," the New York Times notes.

Jacob Knutson

Biden on lack of Obama endorsement: "I have to earn this on my own"

Joe Biden said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he doesn't believe President Obama's lack of endorsement hurt his campaign, adding: "I don't think it is time. He and I talked about this from the very beginning. I have to earn this on my own."

Why it matters: Some pundits have speculated that the days after Biden's landslide South Carolina victory would be the perfect opportunity for Obama to endorse, giving his vice president a much-needed boost ahead of Super Tuesday.

Fadel Allassan

Sanders pondered a primary challenge against Obama in 2012

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders pondered a primary challenge against former President Obama in 2012, forcing then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to talk him down, reports The Atlantic.

Why it matters: While Obama hasn't endorsed a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, he cautioned last year that "the average American doesn't think that we have to completely tear down the system and remake it" — a veiled jab at the Vermont senator, the current front-runner.

