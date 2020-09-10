49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris on Woodward book: "I find it so outrageous"

Sen. Kamala Harris at an event in Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

During an in-person campaign stop in Florida, Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the reporting in Bob Woodward's book "Rage," in which he wrote that President Trump said he down-played the severity of the coronavirus in March.

Driving the news: Harris said Thursday that Trump is engaged "in reckless disregard of the lives and health and well being" of the American people, per a pool report from her roundtable at Florida Memorial University. "I find it so outrageous."

  • In March, Trump told Woodward: "I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

What she's saying: Harris participated in a roundtable discussion centered around challenges facing the African American community in South Florida, but she addressed the new reporting at the top.

  • "So, basically what we are hearing is that on Jan. 28, the president and the vice president were informed about the imminence and the dangers of COVID-19," she said.
  • She admonished the president — "who has the unique and very important and special responsibility of concerning himself with keeping the American people safe" — for later calling the coronavirus "a hoax" and dismissing "the seriousness of it to the point he suggested people should not wear masks."
  • Harris continued: "He knew it was airborne that people would breathe it."

Why it matters: Democrats are already airing ads using Trump's own words against him to further convince voters that he mishandled the pandemic and it didn't have to be this way, with 190,000 Americans dead — and counting.

Ursula Perano
9 hours ago

Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers"

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that journalist Bob Woodward withheld recordings of Trump saying his strategy was to intentionally downplay the threat of the coronavirus in February and March because "he knew they were good and proper answers."

Driving the news: Woodward has come came under fire for saving the controversial quotes for the release of his book, excerpts of which were published on Wednesday. Critics argue that Woodward should have warned the public sooner, when Trump was claiming at press conferences that the virus would simply "disappear" and was similar to the flu.

Mike Allen, author of AM
12 hours ago

Why Trump talked to Woodward

Bob Woodward talks to Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS News

President Trump, who rails about anonymous sources, is suddenly confronted with an extensive, unsparing, on-the-record account of his thinking about America's virus and race crises — and he's the source. Instead of "Rage," Bob Woodward could have called his book: "Undeniable."

Why it matters: We get a torrent of tweeted and spoken words from Trump — far more public musing, riffing and ranting than from any president, ever. But it's not always clear what to believe, what matters, or what will endure. Now, we can read and hear Trump free-associating for history.

Ursula Perano
Sep 9, 2020

Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said in March that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down," according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump's comments during on-the-record interviews with the veteran journalist in February and March contrast deeply with his public comments about the pandemic, as he argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

