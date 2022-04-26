Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

The big picture: Harris, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, has no symptoms, the White House said. She is the highest-ranking administration official to contract the virus.

Harris' office said that she will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence.

Catch up fast: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15. Harris tested negative following his diagnosis.

What they're saying: "Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests," Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen added.

Earlier this month, several White House and administration officials, as well as Congress members, tested positive in rapid succession.

Several had attended the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile D.C. media event. Members of President Biden's cabinet who were in attendance, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, were among those who contracted the virus.

Some members of the press also tested positive for the virus, sparking concerns over the upcoming White House Correspondents' Association gathering.

Between the lines: President Biden is expected to attend the WHCA dinner this weekend.

What's also happening: Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Both senators are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.