HARRIS: "With all due deference to the fact this is a presidential debate, Donald Trump got punked. He was -— he has conducted foreign policy since Day One born out of a very fragile ego. That fails to understand that one of the most important responsibilities of the commander in chief is to concern herself with the security of our nation and homeland. And to do it in a way that understands that part of the strength of who we are as a nation, and therefore an extension of our ability to be secure is not only that we have a vibrant military, but that when we walk in any room around the globe, we are respected. Because we keep to our word, we are consistent, we speak truth, and we are loyal."

Context: Trump has repeatedly met with Kim to try and negotiate nuclear policy agreements. North Korea is now threatening to cancel future summits if Trump does not agree to concessions on nuclear weapons.

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since a February meeting between Trump and Kim in Hanoi left both leaders empty-handed.

Since the breakdown of negotations, North Korea has carried out multiple rounds of missile tests.

